Cryptonite Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $353,691.42 and approximately $254.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.81 or 0.07737501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.38 or 0.00425300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01416545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00138138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00732043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00607618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00400405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005965 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.