CryptoSoul Market Cap Achieves $665,642.46 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $665,642.46 and $1,143.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00095499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00349943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016111 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

