CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $667,616.14

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $667,616.14 and $1,165.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00092605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00340514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

