CUTcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $29.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00095636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00344882 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012116 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,217,179 coins and its circulating supply is 145,217,179 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.