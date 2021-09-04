cVault.finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,434.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $131.03 million and approximately $99,434.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13,103.26 or 0.26290813 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00184045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00805441 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

