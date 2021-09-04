CVCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $255,929.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $64.71 million and $255,929.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00010428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00137900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00182227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07852680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,001.78 or 0.99762379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.50 or 0.00807052 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

