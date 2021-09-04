CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of CVR Energy worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

