CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

