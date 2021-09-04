CWV Chain Price Up 109.5% Over Last 7 Days (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $8,671.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 109.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00182993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.13 or 0.07912826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,763.49 or 1.00116160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.50 or 0.00809759 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

