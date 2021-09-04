CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,735,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 225,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,430. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.07. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $171.34. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

