Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Achieves $8.36 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $609.53 or 0.01224305 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $574,648.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

