Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 7% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $625.99 or 0.01245503 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $234,189.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

