CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.70. 892,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

