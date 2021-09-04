DAD Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $90.47 million and $2.10 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.00800402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047857 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.