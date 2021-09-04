DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $26,484.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00122570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00172076 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.