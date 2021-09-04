Dai Market Capitalization Tops $6.41 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $6.41 billion and $405.89 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00123108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00795646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00171563 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,406,662,252 coins and its circulating supply is 6,406,661,763 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

