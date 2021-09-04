Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after buying an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.33 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.48.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

