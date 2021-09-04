Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,331 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $85.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

