Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $341.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day moving average is $308.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

