Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

