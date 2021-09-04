Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

