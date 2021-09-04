Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

