Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

