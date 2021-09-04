Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

