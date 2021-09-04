Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 77,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.