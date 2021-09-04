Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.