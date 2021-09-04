Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

