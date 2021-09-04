Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,058 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock worth $802,232 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.