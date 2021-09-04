Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 87.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.45 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.