Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

