Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.38 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

