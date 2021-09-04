Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

