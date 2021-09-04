Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $226.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.05 and a 200 day moving average of $246.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

