Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $333.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.