DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.54 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00005289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $97.54 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00154606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00187872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.82 or 0.07739880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.02 or 0.99889971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.13 or 0.00987009 BTC.

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

