DAOstack Trading Up 30.9% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $551,017.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,340.27 or 1.00406430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00075625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001642 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars.

