DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $64,977.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $64,977.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.04 or 0.00278515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00121971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00048336 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,503,442,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

