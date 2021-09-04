Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

DSKE stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

