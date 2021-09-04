Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DASTY. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
