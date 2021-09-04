Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASTY. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

