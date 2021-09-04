DATA (DTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $458,976.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $7.32 million and $458,976.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00121648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00174218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048186 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

