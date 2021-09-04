Databroker Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $7,866.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00181219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

