Datamine 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,908.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $455,106.48 and $11,908.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.89 or 0.00446489 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.81 or 0.01263598 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,064,677 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

