Datum Trading Down 3.5% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $36,835.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00122427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00174916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.