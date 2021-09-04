DATx (DATX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,194.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $140,194.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00122199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.41 or 0.00802476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048192 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

