DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.00423140 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,849.61 or 1.00245102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00048296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00074216 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

