DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $13.32 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

