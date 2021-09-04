DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $611,028.67

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $611,028.67 and $578.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars.

