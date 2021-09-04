Decentral Games Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $106.34 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $337.94 or 0.00672936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00138961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00183443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.07868391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,169.35 or 0.99900731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00804564 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,679 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

