DECOIN Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $53,859.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009420 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,709,778 coins and its circulating supply is 55,414,797 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

