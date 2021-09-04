DeepOnion Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $1,479.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001040 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022703 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,553,693 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.